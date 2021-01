NETRAKONA, Jan 28: A man was crushed under a train in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rauf, 65, a resident of Daldala Village under Jaria Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a Mymensingh-bound train crushed the man when he was crossing the rail line in Balughata area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Purbadhala Railway Station In-Charge Abdul Momen confirmed the incident.