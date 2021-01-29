Two to walk gallows for killing man in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Jan 28: A court in the district on Wednesday convicted two people and sentenced them to death for killing a man in 2012.

The condemned convicts are Salim Munshi and Pabel Shikder, residents of Kalibari Village under Haridasdi-Mahendradi Union in Rajoir Upazila.

District and Sessions Judge Laylatul Ferdaous pronounced the verdict in absentia.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

According to the case statement, Shahed Beg, 40, of the same area, went to collect money to go to Libya on the night of November 29 in 2012 but he did not return home.

Later, his floating body was found in a canal in the area the following morning.

Shahed's elder brother Rafiqul Beg lodged a case with Rajoir Police Station in this connection.

After examining records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ghulam Azam Shamim confirmed the matter.









