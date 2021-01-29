

Footpath traders at Bagmara pass days in fear of eviction

People of all classes are purchasing these clothes from these makeshift shops,

Yet footpath traders in different areas including Bhabaniganj and Taherpur municipalities are passing days in tension. They are in the fear whether they would be evicted without any notice.

Over 50 hawkers are continuing regular selling of warm clothes in footpath shops in Bhabaniganj and Taherpur bazaars. Suitable types of warm clothes are available for men, women, and children.

Prices of such clothes are ranging from Tk 20 to 200. There are also imported old clothes in these floating shops. But buyers are choosing new ones much.

One Abbas Ali, who came to Bhabaniganj Bazar from Hamirkutsa, said, he has bought three pairs of pajamas for his three-year-old grand-daughter at Tk 100. He has also bought a thick sweater for his wife at Tk 170.

Trader Anowar Hossain at a corner of Boroitala in Birkutsa Rajbari Bazar, said, the demand for warm clothes has increased with severe cooling. 'Poor people are coming to me to buy their necessary clothes', he added.

Abu Bakkar Siddique and Mozahar Hossain in Mohanganj Bazar of the upazila said, they are continuing selling of winter clothes from morning to evening. In some days, sales of some of these exceed Tk 30,000 to 40,000. In other days, the sales range between Tk 10,000 and 15,000.

According to footpath traders, they buy winter clothes from big cities of the country including Dhaka and Narayanganj.

They added, there is no place for them in Bhabaniganj market. They have to open their shops here and there. So, they demanded a permanent place in municipal area.

"We are thinking about an alternative sitting area for hawkers," said Liton Mia, an assistant engineer of the municipality.

When asked, Municipal Mayor Abdul Malek Mandal said, hawkers have no reason to be disappointed; place will be provided to them soon.











BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Jan 28: Various types of winter clothes are selling in a large scale on footpaths of Bagmara Upazila in the district.People of all classes are purchasing these clothes from these makeshift shops,Yet footpath traders in different areas including Bhabaniganj and Taherpur municipalities are passing days in tension. They are in the fear whether they would be evicted without any notice.Over 50 hawkers are continuing regular selling of warm clothes in footpath shops in Bhabaniganj and Taherpur bazaars. Suitable types of warm clothes are available for men, women, and children.Prices of such clothes are ranging from Tk 20 to 200. There are also imported old clothes in these floating shops. But buyers are choosing new ones much.One Abbas Ali, who came to Bhabaniganj Bazar from Hamirkutsa, said, he has bought three pairs of pajamas for his three-year-old grand-daughter at Tk 100. He has also bought a thick sweater for his wife at Tk 170.Trader Anowar Hossain at a corner of Boroitala in Birkutsa Rajbari Bazar, said, the demand for warm clothes has increased with severe cooling. 'Poor people are coming to me to buy their necessary clothes', he added.Abu Bakkar Siddique and Mozahar Hossain in Mohanganj Bazar of the upazila said, they are continuing selling of winter clothes from morning to evening. In some days, sales of some of these exceed Tk 30,000 to 40,000. In other days, the sales range between Tk 10,000 and 15,000.According to footpath traders, they buy winter clothes from big cities of the country including Dhaka and Narayanganj.They added, there is no place for them in Bhabaniganj market. They have to open their shops here and there. So, they demanded a permanent place in municipal area."We are thinking about an alternative sitting area for hawkers," said Liton Mia, an assistant engineer of the municipality.When asked, Municipal Mayor Abdul Malek Mandal said, hawkers have no reason to be disappointed; place will be provided to them soon.