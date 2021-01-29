Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
Home
News
Bouquet to Information Minister
Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 89
Bouquet to Information Minister
The newly elected committee of Bangladesh Photo Journalists' Association presenting a bouquet to Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at his office at Secretariat on Thursday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Bouquet to Information Minister
Rotary Club Event
Seven shop owners fined Tk 54,000 in Cumilla
Scientists address myths over large-scale tree planting
Monjurul wins AmCham Frontline Journalism Award
Below 10pc Covid-19 infection rate in Rangpur division
Covid-19 reduced US life expectancy
Immune system mounts a lasting defence after recovery from Covid-19
Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft