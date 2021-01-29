Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Sports

Tokyo Olympic test event postponed over virus restrictions

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

TOKYO, JAN 28: The first Tokyo Olympics test event of 2021 has been postponed because of travel restrictions under Japan's coronavirus state of emergency, organisers confirmed Thursday.
The artistic swimming event will double as the sport's final qualifier for the virus-postponed Games. It was due to be held on March 4-7 in Tokyo but will now take place two months later.
Tokyo 2020 organisers said a decision to delay it had been taken for reasons including "ensuring the fairest possible conditions for athletes to participate" and ongoing entry restrictions in Japan.
The qualifier has now been rescheduled for May 1-4 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Tokyo 2020 said other qualifying events in Japan, including the Diving World Cup in April and marathon swimming in May, would go ahead as planned.
The first test event of 2021 is now the Paralympics wheelchair rugby on April 3-4.
Japan's borders are currently closed to almost all foreigners, with Tokyo and other parts of the country under a state of emergency until at least February 7.
Athletes coming to Japan to prepare for the coronavirus-postponed 2020 Games had been exempt from the entry ban, but the government revoked the privilege earlier this month.
The artistic swimming event was to have been the first test event to be held with anti-virus measures in place.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tokyo Olympic test event postponed over virus restrictions
Atalanta down Lazio as Juve also reach Cup semis
Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Aubameyang is a doubt for Arsenal-Man Utd showdown due to mother's 'health issues'
ManU title hopes hit as Chelsea's Tuchel era starts with stalemate
Barca come from behind to beat Rayo
Razzak appointed as national selector
Sheikh Russel KC notch third win in BPL


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft