Atalanta down Lazio as Juve also reach Cup semis



Juventus' Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Cup quarter final football match beetween Juventus and Spal on January 27, 2021 at the Allianz stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

A dramatic match in Bergamo saw five different goalscorers, a red card and a missed penalty as Atalanta came out on top in a rematch of the 2019 final, won 2-0 by Lazio.

"It was fun, wasn't it? A fascinating game, at times spectacular," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told RAI Sport.

Atalanta, bidding to win only the second major trophy in their history and first since the 1963 Italian Cup, are now unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions and will face either Napoli or Spezia, who play on Thursday, in the last four.

"Reaching the semi-final is a great achievement," added Gasperini.

"This is a competition we want to approach in the best possible way and to go as far as possible."

On Tuesday, Inter Milan won a bad-tempered derby against AC Milan and will face Juventus, who saw off second-tier SPAL 4-0, in the two-legged semi-finals, which will be played on February 2-3 and 9-10.

At the Gewiss Stadium, Albanian defender Berat Djimsiti gave Atalanta a seventh-minute lead after a goalmouth scramble which saw Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina save from Jose Luis Palomino.

The former Liverpool and Napoli stopper had to be alert to prevent Luis Muriel from doubling the advantage just a few minutes later.

But the visitors levelled in the 17th minute, as Kosovan Vedat Muriqi, making his 16th appearance for Lazio since joining from Fenerbahce, headed home Francesco Acerbi's cross to score his first goal for the capital club.

Centre-back Acerbi produced a magical moment to put Lazio ahead 11 minutes before the break, weaving past three defenders before prodding the ball into the net.

A breathless first half was capped in style as Ruslan Malinovsky drilled in an equaliser for Atalanta after good work from Muriel.

Atalanta's hopes of reaching the final suffered a blow just eight minutes into the second period, as Palomino was shown a straight red card for pushing Manuel Lazzari when the Lazio substitute was deemed to have a clear goalscoring opportunity. -AFP









MILAN, JAN 28: Aleksey Miranchuk scored the winner as 10-man Atalanta beat Lazio 3-2 in a thrilling Italian Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, while a much-changed Juventus eased past second-tier SPAL to also reach the last four.A dramatic match in Bergamo saw five different goalscorers, a red card and a missed penalty as Atalanta came out on top in a rematch of the 2019 final, won 2-0 by Lazio."It was fun, wasn't it? A fascinating game, at times spectacular," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told RAI Sport.Atalanta, bidding to win only the second major trophy in their history and first since the 1963 Italian Cup, are now unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions and will face either Napoli or Spezia, who play on Thursday, in the last four."Reaching the semi-final is a great achievement," added Gasperini."This is a competition we want to approach in the best possible way and to go as far as possible."On Tuesday, Inter Milan won a bad-tempered derby against AC Milan and will face Juventus, who saw off second-tier SPAL 4-0, in the two-legged semi-finals, which will be played on February 2-3 and 9-10.At the Gewiss Stadium, Albanian defender Berat Djimsiti gave Atalanta a seventh-minute lead after a goalmouth scramble which saw Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina save from Jose Luis Palomino.The former Liverpool and Napoli stopper had to be alert to prevent Luis Muriel from doubling the advantage just a few minutes later.But the visitors levelled in the 17th minute, as Kosovan Vedat Muriqi, making his 16th appearance for Lazio since joining from Fenerbahce, headed home Francesco Acerbi's cross to score his first goal for the capital club.Centre-back Acerbi produced a magical moment to put Lazio ahead 11 minutes before the break, weaving past three defenders before prodding the ball into the net.A breathless first half was capped in style as Ruslan Malinovsky drilled in an equaliser for Atalanta after good work from Muriel.Atalanta's hopes of reaching the final suffered a blow just eight minutes into the second period, as Palomino was shown a straight red card for pushing Manuel Lazzari when the Lazio substitute was deemed to have a clear goalscoring opportunity. -AFP