Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Sports

Atalanta down Lazio as Juve also reach Cup semis

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Juventus' Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Cup quarter final football match beetween Juventus and Spal on January 27, 2021 at the Allianz stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

Juventus' Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Cup quarter final football match beetween Juventus and Spal on January 27, 2021 at the Allianz stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

MILAN, JAN 28: Aleksey Miranchuk scored the winner as 10-man Atalanta beat Lazio 3-2 in a thrilling Italian Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, while a much-changed Juventus eased past second-tier SPAL to also reach the last four.
A dramatic match in Bergamo saw five different goalscorers, a red card and a missed penalty as Atalanta came out on top in a rematch of the 2019 final, won 2-0 by Lazio.
"It was fun, wasn't it? A fascinating game, at times spectacular," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told RAI Sport.
Atalanta, bidding to win only the second major trophy in their history and first since the 1963 Italian Cup, are now unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions and will face either Napoli or Spezia, who play on Thursday, in the last four.
"Reaching the semi-final is a great achievement," added Gasperini.
"This is a competition we want to approach in the best possible way and to go as far as possible."
On Tuesday, Inter Milan won a bad-tempered derby against AC Milan and will face Juventus, who saw off second-tier SPAL 4-0, in the two-legged semi-finals, which will be played on February 2-3 and 9-10.
At the Gewiss Stadium, Albanian defender Berat Djimsiti gave Atalanta a seventh-minute lead after a goalmouth scramble which saw Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina save from Jose Luis Palomino.
The former Liverpool and Napoli stopper had to be alert to prevent Luis Muriel from doubling the advantage just a few minutes later.
But the visitors levelled in the 17th minute, as Kosovan Vedat Muriqi, making his 16th appearance for Lazio since joining from Fenerbahce, headed home Francesco Acerbi's cross to score his first goal for the capital club.
Centre-back Acerbi produced a magical moment to put Lazio ahead 11 minutes before the break, weaving past three defenders before prodding the ball into the net.
A breathless first half was capped in style as Ruslan Malinovsky drilled in an equaliser for Atalanta after good work from Muriel.
Atalanta's hopes of reaching the final suffered a blow just eight minutes into the second period, as Palomino was shown a straight red card for pushing Manuel Lazzari when the Lazio substitute was deemed to have a clear goalscoring opportunity.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tokyo Olympic test event postponed over virus restrictions
Atalanta down Lazio as Juve also reach Cup semis
Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Aubameyang is a doubt for Arsenal-Man Utd showdown due to mother's 'health issues'
ManU title hopes hit as Chelsea's Tuchel era starts with stalemate
Barca come from behind to beat Rayo
Razzak appointed as national selector
Sheikh Russel KC notch third win in BPL


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft