

Razzak appointed as national selector

The decision was approved in the ninth board meeting, which was held virtually on Wednesday. The BCB however didn't make it clear when he would join with Minhajul Abedin Nannu, the chief selector and Habibul Bashar Sumon to start his tenure.

But Razzak's first assignment could be the upcoming New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, where the Tigers will play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

"Akram Bhai [BCB director and cricket operations chairman] called me and said that the Board has confirmed my appointment as a selector," Razzak told the reporters.

He said he is delighted to serve the country again.

"To be honest, it's a big responsibility but I will not back out. I will try my best. I know there will be intense pressure since it's a matter of selecting the national team," he added.

"But at the same time, it is a chance to serve the country again in some capacity. So it's delighting for me. I will try my best."

Minhajul Abedin Nannu led the two-member selection panel since the resignation of the Faruk Ahmed from chief selector post.

There were talks about Razzak's appointment to the position recently, but the left-arm spinner had asked for time since he is still playing in domestic competitions.

Razzak has played 153 one-day internationals, 13 Tests and 34 Twenty20 Internationals and won the country many match by his own. -BSS





