Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:04 PM
Sheikh Russel KC notch third win in BPL

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra registered their third win in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Chittagong Abahani Limited by a solitary goal held on Thursday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS), Dhaka.
With the day's win, Sheikh Russel KC moved to the third position in the points table with 10 points, equal with Dhaka, Abahani Limited, from four matches while Chittagong Abahani Limited remained at their previous credit of six points playing the same number of matches.
In the day's match, Brazilian forward Giancarlo Rodrigues scored the decisive goal for Sheikh Russel in the 43rd minute of the match.
After the resumption, Chittagong Abahani Limited however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but failed to level the margin lacks of proper finishing.
Sheikh Russel KC will play their next match against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra while Chittagong Abahani Limited meet Abahani Limited, Dhaka. Both the matches will be held on February 1 at BNS.
Earlier, Sheikh Russel KC made a winning start in the league as they beat Brothers Union Club by 2-1 goals in their league opening match, edged past Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 1-0 goal in the second match and played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club in the third match.
While Chittagong Abahani Limited lost their league's opening match to Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 1-2 margin but they bounced back to register a 1-0 goal triumph over Arambagh Krira Sangha in the second match and defeated Saif Sporting Club also by 1-0 goal in the third match.     -BSS


