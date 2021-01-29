West Indies mentally prepared to tackle Bangladeshi spinners

West Indies Vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood insisted that the mental preparation is key to deal with the Bangladeshi spinners, who are almost invincible at home den.

Bangladesh's four-pronged spin attack consisted with Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan scripted the side's 2-0 whitewash by demolishing West Indies in their last visit in the country in 2018.

The quartet bagged all of the 40 available West Indian wickets in two Tests with Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the way with 15 wickets. Taijul Islam snapped up 10, Shakib took 9 while Nayeem snared the rest of the six wickets.

Bangladesh sometimes didn't get the four-pronged attack due to the ban of Shakib Al Hasan but as the ace all-rounder is now back in the Test squad, serving his ban, the Tigers are all set to unleash those four spinners in Test series, starting from February 3.

From his personal experienced, Blackwood is mentally preparing to bat on the spin-friendly pitches in Bangladesh and is upbeat that their batsmen will handle the Bangladesh spinners well in the forthcoming Test series.

"These types of surfaces are very slow. So I have to (be prepared) mentally, because technically I can't do too much work right now," he said.

"But mentally I know it is going to be very slow and it will spin. Once mentally I am ready, I am good. Then everything takes care of itself. I am batting very good in the nets, so I am just looking forward to transfer that in the middle. I can't really wait to just go out there and play some cricket. I have been in Bangladesh for a while now so I am just eager to go out and play some cricket."

Blackwood however hopes to carry his New Zealand form in which he in December 2020, he made 216 runs from four innings of two Tests which included a fifty and the only century from a Caribbean batsman in the series.

"I am not really going to change my role. For the last two series, I have been scoring runs. My goal is to continue to score runs, and just to win some more games for the team," Blackwood pointed out. "I can see that we are trying new things, and they are working pretty well. I have full confidence in this batting unit to get the job done. John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, young Moseley, myself and Josh is, I think, a decent line-up. Once we can stick to our gameplan, I don't see no way we can post some good totals," he added.

He went on to saying: "I am a very positive guy when I am batting. I guess once any of the younger guys see me batting, some of that will rub off on them. I am trying to motivate them as much as possible. I just try to keep the game very simple. I have been talking to the batsmen about keeping it as simple as possible, focus on one ball at a time. Once you can do that, I don't see why we can't get the job done here."

Blackwood also believes that the Test series will be a different ball game after they were whitewashed in the one-day series in which most of the regular starters were missing.

"I think this unit is a good one. I can see the hunger. We have been training very hard for the past couple of weeks," he said. -BSS
























