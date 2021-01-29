BCB takes intensive plan for building cricket infrastructure

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken an intensive plan to improve cricket related infrastructure in a bid to give the budding players chance to develop their skill more.

Currently BCB has modern facility for the players in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and some divisional stadium but the board wants to spread it throughout the country so that players all over from the country could take the advantage of it.

In the ninth board meeting, which was held virtually on Wednesday, the board has initially taken a decision to acquiring land adjacent to Dhaka city for development of playing grounds and cricket related infrastructure. A committee will be formed to expedite the process of land procurement.

The meeting also discussed the selection process for an internationally-reputed consultant for the Sheikh Hasina Cricket Stadium. The Board provided guidelines for the selection of the consultant as well as the appointment of a 'project management company' for efficient operations of the project.

In another major outcome the Board agreed in principle to bring local cricketers under a COVID-19 vaccination programme by February 2021 in an effort to re-start domestic cricket.

The existing contract for the centrally contracted players and first class players will continue until further decision.

The Board adopted a condolence motion for former BCB Vice President Raisuddin Ahmed and personalities related to cricket who have passed away in recent times. The Board paid respect to the deceased and recalled their contribution to Bangladesh cricket. -BSS

























