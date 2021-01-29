

Shakib's inclusion a blessing for spinners: Taijul

Taijul had to lead the Bangladesh's spin attack in Test cricket after Shakib Al Hasan was serving his ban, imposed by International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.

During the ban, Shakib missed Test series against India, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. While Bangladesh lost the series to India and Pakistan, they won against Zimbabwe at home den.

With Test series against West Indies approaching fast, Shakib joined the squad after serving his ban and ready to form a four-pronged spin attack alongside Taijul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan, who earlier in 2018 bagged all of the 40 available West Indian wicket to script Bangladesh's 2-0 whitewash over the Caribbean.

"When Shakib bhai is around us, it is of great help for the spinners because he can read the batsmen very well and give us the suggestion to what to do," Taijul said in Chattogram after the team's practice session.

"With Shakib bhai coming back to the team, I hope we-Miraz, Nayeem, me and Shakib would have a great combination. We will try to do well."

Taijul also said as a senior spinner now, he has the responsibility to pass his experience to the junior and also do something for the team by his own.

"Personally I have been in the national team for six or seven years. I had taken many things from Shakib Al Hasan, I had learnt many things from him. So it's the time to execute what he (Shakib) taught me. Hopefully I will do that thing before Shakib bhai insists me," he informed.

"I feel that I gained some experience now and I think I should pass that experience to the juniors like what Shakib bhai did with us. I think if I share my experience with the junior, they will be benefitted," he added.

Taijul insisted that there will be no rust in them on their return to the longer version format, specially after inflicting whitewash on West Indies in the one-day series.

"I know it won't be easier since we will go to play Test cricket after a long time. But personally I have been in practice and I was with the ODI team also. So I have a quality session with others and I hope it would help me to comeback smoothly," he said.

"Moreover during the lockdown and aftermath of lockdown we kept ourselves in practice and in cricket. So I think it will benefit us," he concluded. -BSS













