Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:03 PM
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Hearth throbbing Dhaka Derby sees 2-2 deadlock in Cumilla

Locals longing for international football matches

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Mahtab Uddin From Cumilla

Mohammad Jewel Rana (12) the right winger of Dhaka Abahani celebrating his goal in the 33rd minute along with defensive midfield Sohel Rana (7) against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Premier League at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium, Cumilla on Thursday. photo: BFF

Mohammad Jewel Rana (12) the right winger of Dhaka Abahani celebrating his goal in the 33rd minute along with defensive midfield Sohel Rana (7) against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Premier League at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium, Cumilla on Thursday. photo: BFF

The well-known archrival of Dhaka football clubs Mohammedan Sporting Club and Dhaka Abahani played a 2-2 tie in Bangladesh Premier League on Thursday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium, Cumilla.
With the deadlock in Dhaka Derby, Dhaka Abahani now has ten points and Mohammedan Sporting Club five points.
Some seven thousand spectators, mostly supporters of Mohammedan Sporting Club witnessed the nail biting match between Mohammedan and Abahani, well-known as Dhaka Derby on the day. The packed stadium had shown the Cumilla dwellers' love for football. Besides, a few fanbase of Mohammedan from Dhaka including Moha Pagol too came in big number to Cumilla to enjoy the match.
From different corners of Cumilla to edge of famous Dharmasagar, people were all gossiping about the match everywhere in the city. Thus the match became a festival for so many people.
On the day, the traditional sky blue outfits found the net in the 13th minute. Their Afghanistan defender Mashi Saighani took a 50-yard long cross and Hatian striker Belfort Kervens Fils headed pass the ball to Brazilian striker Francisco Wagsley Rodrigues De Sousa Filho who sent it home with another header.
The Cumilla-based supporters of Mohammedan kept cheering for the team which was inspiring for them. Mohammedan boys continue trying for a leveller.
Their efforts paid eventually. The black and white jerseys needed only four minutes to equalise the margin. Midfielder Jafar Iqbal and Nigerian midfielder Abiola Nurat kept the markers busy while passing the ball to each other and, finding a hole, passed it to Amir Hakim Bappy who too passed that to Mali striker Souleymane Diabate who amazingly rocked the post.
Abahani went ahead once again in the 33rd minute. Receiving the ball from the left side, Belfort Kervens took a shot towards goal while the ball was bounced on an opponent and midfielder Jewel Rana took control over the ball before hitting the farpost.
After the breather, Mohammedan Nigerian midfielder Abiola Nurat's attempt was saved by Abahani custodian Shahidul Alam Sohel for a corner in the 60th minute.
Another attempt from Mohammedan boys was prevented in the next minute when Abahani's Brazilian striker Francisco Wagsley Rodrigues De Sousa cleared the flight with a header for a corner.
However, the sky blue outfits could not hold the opponent for long. In the 66th minute, Mohammedan was awarded a corner. Midfielder Habibur Rahman Shohag took the corner shot and Nigerian midfielder Abiola Nurat found it in  the goal mouth before passing the ball to Mali striker Souleymane Diabate who wasted no time to score the equiliser.
Making the score even, the home side was like powered up enough to break the deadlock and score a few more. But the packed defence of Abahani was literally impossible to breach till the dying minute. Therefore the two had to stay happy with single point.
Though the match saw a tie, it certainly charmed the football fans. The ups and downs of the match will be in their memory for a long time.
The local people want to enjoy more football matches in their stadium. The proud residents of Cumilla believe that the old district is more capable to host international matches than many others.


