

Purnima becomes the Brand Ambassador of Ribana Popular actress and model Dilara Hanif Purnima has been chosen as the Brand Ambassador of Ribana, a brand of 100% pure skin and hair care products. She will be acting as the Brand Ambassador of Ribana for next 1 year. An exclusive agreement was signed at Le Meridien Dhaka hotel by Purnima and Ribana's founder Md. Wahiduzzaman Sadi. Since 2015, Ribana has been delivering 100% pure skin and hair care products, including saffron goat milk soap, activated carbon and pure coconut oil.