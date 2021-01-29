GP recommends 145pc final cash dividend

The board of directors of Grameenphone (GP) has recommended 145 per cent final cash dividend (i.e. total 275 per cent cash dividend) for the year ended on December 31, 2020, said an official disclosure on Thursday.

The total dividend represents 99.86 per cent of profit after tax for the year 2020 inclusive of 130 per cent interim cash dividend which has already been paid.

The annual general meeting will be held on April 19 at 10:30 am through a digital platform. The record date is February 17.

The company has also reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk. 27.54, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk 38.59 and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk 24.86 for the year ended on December 31, 2020, as against Tk 25.56, Tk 28.40, and Tk 42.50 respectively for the same period of the previous year.

The largest market-cap listed company's share closed at Tk 373.50 each on Wednesday. The company's shares traded between Tk 211 and Tk 391 in the last one year.

GP, which was listed on the DSE in 2009, disbursed a total 130 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 13.50 billion and authorised capital is Tk 40 billion while the total number of securities is 1.35 billion.

The sponsor-directors own 90 per cent stake in the company, while institutional investors own 4.49 per cent, foreign investors 3.38 per cent and the general public 2.13 per cent as of December 31, 2020, the DSE data showed.

















