Philippine economy shrinks record 9.5pc in 2020

Jan 28: The Philippine economy shrank a record 9.5 per cent last year, official data showed Thursday, after coronavirus measures devastated the retail and tourism sectors while a series of natural disasters wrecked crops.

But Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said the outlook for this year was "encouraging" as measures introduced to contain the virus are eased further and the country prepares for a vaccination drive.

"We will see more economic activity in the months ahead," Chua said.

"This will lead to a strong recovery before the end of the year when the government will have rolled out enough vaccines against Covid-19 for a majority of our people."

Gross domestic product shrank for four straight quarters in 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

The full-year figure was the worst since records began in 1946 and ended more than two decades of annual growth. -AFP


















