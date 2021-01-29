Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Business

Philippine economy shrinks record 9.5pc in 2020

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

Jan 28: The Philippine economy shrank a record 9.5 per cent last year, official data showed Thursday, after coronavirus measures devastated the retail and tourism sectors while a series of natural disasters wrecked crops.
But Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said the outlook for this year was "encouraging" as measures introduced to contain the virus are eased further and the country prepares for a vaccination drive.
"We will see more economic activity in the months ahead," Chua said.
"This will lead to a strong recovery before the end of the year when the government will have rolled out enough vaccines against Covid-19 for a majority of our people."
Gross domestic product shrank for four straight quarters in 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
The full-year figure was the worst since records began in 1946 and ended more than two decades of annual growth.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Purnima becomes the Brand Ambassador of Ribana
BANKING EVENT
China may avoid setting 2021 GDP target over debt concerns
Cathay Pacific shares plunge
EasyJet calls for exit-plan from travel curbs to rescue summer
Boeing gets US govt approval to offer F-15EX to India
GP recommends 145pc final cash dividend
Samsung Electronics profit spikes on Covid-driven demand


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft