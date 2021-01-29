Huawei for green recovery in Asia



Catherine Chen

The conference discussed how to rebuild and transform economies post COVID-19 while confronting the climate crisis and emphasized on cleaner air and waste management since these can help generate economic growth while improving the resilience of communities to global pandemics.

Digital technologies also can reduce energy consumption and emissions across several industries, from the use of big data to IoT solutions, and can empower renewable energies via the use of AI solutions, says a press release.

The Asia Pacific, excluding China, comprises nearly half of the world's population and about 25% of the world's GDP in 2019, which exhibits a collective appeal for new ICT infrastructure, an integrated approach to sustainable and inclusive development, and renewed optimism for green economic models.

"We firmly believe that technology must be used for the good of the planet, our one and only home," said Catherine Chen, Huawei Corporate Senior Vice President and Director of the Board.

She emphasized the importance of tackling climate change and highlighted Huawei's contribution to reducing carbon emissions, pursuing new renewable energy resources, and supporting a circular economy through green ICT solutions.

"I am fully confident in not only our ability to drive technology forward but also in the global community's ability and determination to build a harmonious relationship with nature," she stated.

In order to align with the Paris Agreement support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Huawei commits to minimizing its environmental impact in production, operations, and throughout the lifecycles of its products and services.

"As a part of our commitment to innovative technology for a better planet, we aim to save resources and drive industries to build a low-carbon society."

The event featured speakers from Governments and International organizations from the Asia Pacific region, including Dr. Vong Sok, Head of the Environment Division and Assistant Director of Sustainable Development Director at the ASEAN Secretariat, Yeon-chul Yoo, Ambassador for Climate Change at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Asad Naqvi, the Head of Secretariat of the Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE-UNEP), Ma Aimin, Deputy Director of the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China, Hyoeun Jenny Kim, Deputy Director-General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and Meng Liu, Head of Asia Pacific Networks at the United Nations Global Compact.













