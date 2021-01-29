Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Business

Huawei for green recovery in Asia

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Catherine Chen

Catherine Chen

Speakers shared their insights about the recent government plans, commitments, and measures towards more inclusive and green economies, at  recent a virtual conference organized by Huawei and ELEVATE, to framing the green recovery in Asia.
The conference discussed how to rebuild and transform economies post COVID-19 while confronting the climate crisis and emphasized on cleaner air and waste management since these can help generate economic growth while improving the resilience of communities to global pandemics.
Digital technologies also can reduce energy consumption and emissions across several industries, from the use of big data to IoT solutions, and can empower renewable energies via the use of AI solutions, says a press release.
The Asia Pacific, excluding China, comprises nearly half of the world's population and about 25% of the world's GDP in 2019, which exhibits a collective appeal for new ICT infrastructure, an integrated approach to sustainable and inclusive development, and renewed optimism for green economic models.
"We firmly believe that technology must be used for the good of the planet, our one and only home," said Catherine Chen, Huawei Corporate Senior Vice President and Director of the Board.
She emphasized the importance of tackling climate change and highlighted Huawei's contribution to reducing carbon emissions, pursuing new renewable energy resources, and supporting a circular economy through green ICT solutions.
"I am fully confident in not only our ability to drive technology forward but also in the global community's ability and determination to build a harmonious relationship with nature," she stated.
In order to align with the Paris Agreement support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Huawei commits to minimizing its environmental impact in production, operations, and throughout the lifecycles of its products and services.
"As a part of our commitment to innovative technology for a better planet, we aim to save resources and drive industries to build a low-carbon society."
The event featured speakers from Governments and International organizations from the Asia Pacific region, including Dr. Vong Sok, Head of the Environment Division and Assistant Director of Sustainable Development Director at the ASEAN Secretariat, Yeon-chul Yoo, Ambassador for Climate Change at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Asad Naqvi, the Head of Secretariat of the Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE-UNEP), Ma Aimin, Deputy Director of the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China, Hyoeun Jenny Kim, Deputy Director-General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and Meng Liu, Head of Asia Pacific Networks at the United Nations Global Compact.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Purnima becomes the Brand Ambassador of Ribana
BANKING EVENT
China may avoid setting 2021 GDP target over debt concerns
Cathay Pacific shares plunge
EasyJet calls for exit-plan from travel curbs to rescue summer
Boeing gets US govt approval to offer F-15EX to India
GP recommends 145pc final cash dividend
Samsung Electronics profit spikes on Covid-driven demand


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft