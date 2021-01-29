UK car output slumps nearly a third in 2020

LONDON, Jan 28: British car production plunged by nearly one-third last year, the weakest annual output since 1984 as a result of coronvirus fallout, industry data showed Thursday.

UK car manufacturing, which mostly serves foreign markets, slumped 29.3 per cent to 920,928 vehicles compared with 2019, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders said in a statement.

Japanese carmaker Nissan last week committed to its future in Britain, home to the group's largest European factory, citing the country's Brexit trade deal with the European Union. -AFP





















