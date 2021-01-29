Asian shares drop after US stocks' worst day since Oct

TOKYO Jan 28 : Asian shares skidded on Thursday as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October.

Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China declined Thursday. The region is looking ahead to earnings season for a read on how companies are faring amid COVID-19 infections, which have been relatively low in some nations such as New Zealand, compared to other global regions.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell nearly 1.1per cent in morning trading to 28,321.89. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.9per cent to 6,651.90. South Korea's Kospi sank 0.8per cent to 3,097.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1per cent to 28,975.69, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.8per cent to 3,544.59.

The slow majority held by Democrats in the Senate has raised doubts over how soon the economy will get an infusion of fresh support after President Joe Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package. The plan might also be scaled back.

"Investors will likely focus on the pace of vaccinations around the globe while also keeping an eye on the progress of President Biden's fiscal rescue plan that may be facing some roadblocks in the US Senate," Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists at ING, said in a report.

Vaccine rollouts have not progressed in Asia as quickly as they have in the West, and worries are growing about a tug-of-war for the products from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Aside from China, which has its own vaccine, innoculations have not started on a mass scale in Asia, although approvals have either been granted or are on their way in most places, including Australia and Japan.

Outbreaks persist and have grown in some places such as Japan, where a third wave is claiming more lives at a much faster pace than last year, at more than 5,000 so far. Daily deaths had been mostly in single-digit figures until recently, but are now surpassing 100 people a day.

Adding to caution, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would keep its low interest rate policies in place, but it also released a sobering assessment of the gradual recovery ahead.

On Wall Street, a sell-off in technology companies sent shares tumbling in a reversal from the market's recent moves to record highs.

The S&P 500 fell 2.6per cent to 3,750.77. The Dow lost 2per cent, to 30,303.17. The Nasdaq slid 2.6per cent, to 13,270.60. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 1.9per cent, to 2,108.70. -AP





