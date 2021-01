Global oil demand to rise, boosted by vaccine distribution

Total liquids demand is expected to average 96.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, 6.3 million bpd higher than last year when the Covid-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented oil demand shock.

"Our short-term forecast assumes vaccine distribution accelerating through 2021 and is underpinned by 5per cent expected growth in global GDP, according to our macroeconomic outlook, following the global economy's 5.4per cent contraction last year," said the consultancy's vice president, Ann-Louise Hittle.

"The pace and strength of the global liquids demand recovery will depend on the pace of Covid-19 vaccine distribution and global economic recovery."

In terms of supply, WoodMac expects oil output from the US Lower 48 states to reduce by about 500,000 bpd this year, moderating from last year's decline.

Rig activity is expected to continue to rise but much of the recovery rate will be dependent on oil prices and the industry's willingness to spend on volume growth again, WoodMac said.

It added that decisions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, will be a huge uncertainty.

"Can OPEC+ negotiate deals each month and remain committed to production restraint? Some production restraint is needed in 2021 for market balance, but compliance could wane with demand recovery," Hittle said. -Reuters











