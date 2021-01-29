Video
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:02 PM
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Business

Stocks edge up for 2nd day on BSEC move on loan margin

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (DSE) edged up for the second consecutive session on Thursday as the investors were encouraged after the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the market regulator, relaxed its directive on margin loans for more four months.
BSEC on Wednesday relaxed its directive on margin loans, allowing the stock lenders to adjust interest rate at 12 per cent until June 30, 2021. It was supposed to be adjusted within February 1.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged up by 9.60 points or 0.16 per cent to 5,724 while the DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips rose 12.60 points to 2,191 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) edged up by 0.51 point to 1,280 at the close of the trading.
Turnover edged to Tk 9.41 billion on the DSE, up 4 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 9.05 billion.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained by 86 points to settle at 16,675 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 52 points to 10,065 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 107 advanced, 87 declined and 60 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 11.25 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 434 million.


