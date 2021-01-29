GP earned Tk 139.6b with 2.8pc de-growth in 2020

Grameenphone (GP), the leading mobile operator in the country reported total revenue earning of Taka 139.6 billion for the year 2020, registering a 2.8 percent annual de-growth.

The operator registered 2.6 million new subscribers during the year, having grown 3.4 percent from the end of the previous year. Total subscribers at the end of 2020 stood at 79.0 million, of which 41.3 million or 52.2 percent are using internet services, said a press release on Thursday.

"Economic recovery in the fourth quarter was lower-than-expected, impacting us in a year full of unprecedented challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," said GP CEO Yasir Azman, releasing this financial update, the statement said.

"During the fourth quarter, we reached more than 14,000 4G sites and witnessed a promising growth of 65.6 percent in 4G users, ending 2020 with 19.8 million customers empowered with 4G which is a major milestone entering 2021," he said.

GP is reporting a year over year de-growth of 3.7 percent in total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020.

A solid operational performance despite economic uncertainty with strong acquisition drive led to 1.4 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter, he said.

Net profit after tax for the period stood at Taka 10.3 billion with 29.7 percent margin. In 2020, data revenue increased by 14.0 percent while data usage grew by 60.6 percent compared to the previous year.

"We are pleased the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Taka 14.5 per share for our honorable shareholders," said GP CFO Jens Becker.

The Board of Directors has recommended Taka 27.5 dividend per share for the full year 2020 based on the decision taken at the board meeting held on 27 January 2021.

With this, the total cash dividend stands at 275 percent of paid-up capital which represents 99.86 percent of profit after tax for the year 2020.















