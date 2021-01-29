Egypt can play vital role for BD infra dev: Envoy

Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Haytham Ghobhashy said Bangladesh has to improve its infrastructure sector, where Egyptian entrepreneurs can play a vital role for the development

"To attract local and foreign investment and for the betterment of living standard of its citizen, Bangladesh has to improve its infrastructure sector. The construction and infrastructure sectors of Bangladesh are also very potential for the foreign investors where government and private sectors of two countries can explore for joint collaboration," he said.

The Egyptian envoy said this while meeting with Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman at DCCI in the city, said a press release on Wednesday.

DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, Deputy Head of Mission of Egypt Embassy Mariam M Ragaei and Vice President of DCCI Monowar Hossain were also present during the meeting.

Rizwan Rahman suggested that Egypt can utilize Bangladesh to produce same or similar products to be price competitive in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

Quoting Oxford Internet Institute (OII), he said that Bangladesh has the second largest pool of online workers in the world. "Egypt can utilize this expertise," he added.

Haytham Ghobhashy said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt is more focused to do business with the South Asian (south-south) nations. He sought cooperation of Bangladesh to boost trade in this region.

He informed that Egypt enjoys duty-free and quota-free access to USA, EU, Latin America and Middle Eastern countries and urged Bangladesh's private sector to invest in Egypt to avail of these facilities. -BSS

















