Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:01 PM
Home Business

MFS transactions soared to Tk 5,61,622cr in 2020

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Transactions through the mobile financial service (MFS) channels increased by 29.26 per cent to Tk 5,61,622 crore in the year 2020 as the service enabled people to receive payments of salaries and wages and conduct financial transactions from home amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
The MFS transactions in the year rose by Tk 1,27,133 crore as the figure  was Tk 4,34,489 crore in the previous year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
MFS operators said that the service emerged as a means of quick disbursement of salary and wages to workers of export-oriented industries' amid the pandemic.
Under the stimulus package the government made workers' salary disbursement through MFS accounts mandatory giving a boost to the MFS operators.
Besides, the government also decided to disburse money to beneficiaries of government's social safety net programme amounting to around Tk 8,000 crore through the mobile-based financial system.
A large number of people, mostly city dwellers, also remained grounded at home for about three months. In the period, they received services like utility bill payments and grocery shopping online using the MFS platform for transactions, the operators said.
Nagad, managing director Tanvir A Mishuk told newsmen that to him a 30 per cent rise in mobile payments in a single calendar year is a very significant development and a milestone to overall digitalisation process, especially for the financial sector.'
'Of course, the Covid-19 has made an important contribution,' said Tanvir adding that an increase of Tk 1,27,173 crore in transaction value in 2020 gave Nagad additional confidence in gaining people's trust.
Even a few years ago, people used the mobile financial channel only to send money from one place to another but now it is one of the major means of payment for shopping both online and in person, Tanvir said.
The BB data showed that the monthly and daily average transactions through the MFS increased to Tk 46,802 crore and Tk 1,539 crore respectively in 2020. The volume of monthly average transactions was Tk 36,207 crore and the daily average transaction Tk 1,190 crore in 2019.
The central bank's data, however, showed that the number of active subscribers of the country's MFS operators dropped by 6.65 per cent or 23 lakh in the immediate past year compared in the same period of the previous year.
The number of active subscribers dropped to 3.23 crore in 2020 from 3.46 crore in 2019.


