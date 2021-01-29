

‘Recovery of construction industry still far away’

Postponement or slowdown of work is badly affecting the livelihood of workers and solvency of contractors adding to loss of other opportunities including growing default loans with bank and other financial institutions.

"We are losing many ways although it is difficult to assess all losses," said SM Khorshed Alam, President of Bangladesh Association of Construction Industry (BACI) while talking to the Daily Observer on Thursday. "We must start work to get the industry bounce back and we need support from stimulus fund to return to normal working," he said.

He said the pandemic slowed down private sector projects and government development activities, project implementation suffered because of shutdown and its aftermath affect.

The pandemic affected jobs of 3.4 million skilled and unskilled workers and professionals, Suppliers of construction materials and equipment lost business and bills remained pending. Overcoming the losses is mostly irrecoverable. The industry must increase efficiency by enhancing capacity building and use of innovative technology to start a new.

It needs huge investment and the industry needs it more than any time before.

He quoting examples how other countries are mitigating the challenges by offering government stimulus packages and other policy supports to affected segments of the economy including the contractors.

He said Maldives has declared $161.84 million in emergency fund for construction industry including slashing utility bills by 30 to 40 per cent and loans repayment suspended for 6 months. Malaysia declared an amount of $58 million stimulus package for construction sector.

Philippines is releasing the payables to contractors on emergency basis and Singapore government is supporting construction industry with $42.1 billion fund that included utility and solidarity resilience budget. Besides, Singapore is providing 75 per cent wage subsidies of gross monthly incomes to the workers and it would continue for 9 months.

The BACI president said to tackle the situation Bangladesh government has also declared stimulus packages for industry and service sectors including agriculture, export and import sectors. Affected industry can borrow at subsidized rates.

But no one in the construction sector yet got any fund unlike many other sectors. Alam said, "some of our construction business men tried to get stimulus fund but due non fulfillment of several terms and conditions they failed."

The BACI president said the government should provide stimulus package funds to construction sector making the condition easier. It contributes around 20 per cent of the GDP. He said all other sectors of the economy are related to construction sector and sideling this sector will be counter-productive to achieve higher growth and recover the industry to pre-pandemic situation.













