NBR names 141 top taxpayers for 2019-20 fiscal year



A list of the nation's top 141 income taxpayer's was released by the National Board of Revenue (NBR), honouring them for paying the highest amount of income tax in various categories for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The income tax wing of the board under Internal Resources Division (IRD) has issued a gazette notification with the names of the tax card winners.

Of the winners, some 76 are individual taxpayers while 53 corporate taxpayers and 12 in other categories.

Golam Dastagir Gazi, late Latifur Rahman, Matiur Rahman, Alihussain Akberali and Dr Mustafizur Rahman have been selected as the highest taxpayers from senior citizens.

Under the print and electronic media category, Media Star Limited, East West Media Group, Trascraft limited and Media World Limited won the tax cards.

Hazi Md Kaus Mia, Syed Abul Hossain, Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Nuruzzaman Khan and Mohammad Kamal will receive the award under the business people category.

Masuk Ahmed from accountants, Seuli Akhter Nipa from new taxpayers, Shakib Al Hasan from athletes, Shakib Khan Rana from actors and actresses, Tahsan Rahman Khan from singers and Kazi Iqbal Harun from other categories will be awarded.

Under the journalists' category, Mahfuz Anam, Md Abdul Malek, Motiur Rahman, Shaikh Siraj and Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul won the tax cards.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Rezaul Karim and Foyez Ullah have been selected as the highest taxpayers from lawyers, engineers and architect categories.

From the leather industry category, Apex Footwear Limited, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) and Lalmai Footwear Limited won the tax cards.

Some four banks including Standard Chartered Bank, Islami Bank, HSBC and National Bank limited won the tax cards.

From the non-banking financial institutions, Infrastructure Development Company Limited, IDLC Finance, Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd, and Uttara Finance and Investment Limited have been nominated as tax card winners.

Grameenphone limited will also receive tax card under the telecommunication category.

Coats Bangladesh, Sanjana Fabrics limited, Badsha Textile mills limited, Apex Textile Printing Mills Limited, Fakhruddin Textile Mills Limited, Noman Terrytowel Mills Limited and Envoy Textiles will receive tax card.

Spectra Engineers Limited, BSRM Steels, ACT Motors have been nominated as tax card winners.

From the food and beverage sector, Nestle Bangladesh, Olympic industries and Square Food and Beverage won the tax cards.

Titas Gas Company, Meghna Petroleum and Padma Oil Company limited will also receive tax cards for their contribution to the public exchequer.

In the jute category, Akij Jute Mills, IR Khan Jute Mills and Ayan Jute mills limited have been selected as tax card winners.

The winners from the pharmaceuticals and chemical sector are Unilever, Square, Incepta and Renata.