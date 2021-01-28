Video
10,964 pass 40th BCS written exam

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday published the result of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 40th batch around a year after the written tests held in January last year.
Out of total 20,277 aspirants appeared, a total of 10,964 candidates have
qualified the written tests of the BCS examination.
The result was published in the BPSC website. At the same time, the qualified aspirants will be informed the results through mobile phones, BPSC Chairman Sohrab Hossain told reporters.
He also informed the viva voce of the BCS 40th batch will be started from February 16 this year.
A total of 1,903 cadres will be recruited through the 40th BCS examination. Of them, some 200 will be recruited in admin cadre, 72 in police, 25 in foreign, 24 in tax, 32 customs and some 800 will be appointed in education cadre.
The circular of the BCS exams was floated on September 11, 2018 and the application process began on 30 September.
A total of 4,12,532 candidates submitted applications for the test to become a part of the country's civil service. Of the applicants, around 3.27 lakh aspirants appeared the preliminary test.


