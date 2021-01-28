BNP blames EC officials, police for vote rigging

BNP on Wednesday said officials of the Election Commission (EC) and law enforcement agencies, especially police, were involved in manipulating the Chattogram City Corporation (CCCV) polls.

BNP joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday submitted written allegations to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda about the malpractice by the EC officials and personnel of the law enforcement agencies during the CCC polls.

After submitting the allegation, Rizvi told reporters that police personnel and EC officials were engaged in manipulating the CCC polls in many polling centres.

The BNP leader also brought allegations of election manipulation against the high officials of police.

"The character of the Awami League is to snatch the polls result. In Today's (Wednesday) CCC polls, all agents of BNP have been thrown out of the centres within 2-3 hours of the beginning of the polls," Rizvi added.

"It is unprecedented in the history of election. We have submitted what happened during the first three hours of the CCC polls to the Commission. The Chief Election Commissioner is the killer of electoral process and democracy," he said.

"We have mentioned at least 20 allegations in the letter," he said.

Two people have already died in the election violence in the CCC polls. The election atmosphere is getting violent, he said, adding that over 50 people were injured in polls-related violence.

The BNP leader termed the election a farce saying that any free and fair election was not possible under the ruling government.



















