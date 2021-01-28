Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dipu asks NCTB to shorten short SSC, HSC syllabuses

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday directed the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to shorten the short syllabuses prepared for the candidates of SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations.
She gave the directive at an emergency meeting with the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
During the meeting, the Education Minister directed NCTB to prepare a short syllabus which can be completed in three months for SSC and four months for HSC and equivalent examinations.
Chaired by the Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Md. Mahbub Hasan, Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Syed Mohammad Golam Farooq, NCTB Chairman Professor Narayan Chandra Saha and officials concerned of the NCTB were present at the meeting.
NCTB Chairman Narayan Chandra Saha said, "As per the instruction of the minister we are going to prepare a new short syllabus in the      next one week."
At the meeting, the Education Minister instructed the officials concerned to include what students need to achieve the minimum basic competency or core competency to qualify for the next class.
As the educational institutions said the previously given short syllabuses couldn't be completed in six months the Education Minister held an emergency meeting with the people concerned on Wednesday and changed the decision.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR names 141 top taxpayers for 2019-20 fiscal year
10,964 pass 40th BCS written exam
100m cases worldwide as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
BNP blames EC officials, police for vote rigging
Dipu asks NCTB to shorten short SSC, HSC syllabuses
Dev partners have disbursed $1.5b to BD to tackle C-19, PM tells JS
CCC polls held peacefully: AL
C-19 claims 17 lives, infects 528 in 24 hrs


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft