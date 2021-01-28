Dipu asks NCTB to shorten short SSC, HSC syllabuses

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday directed the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to shorten the short syllabuses prepared for the candidates of SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations.

She gave the directive at an emergency meeting with the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

During the meeting, the Education Minister directed NCTB to prepare a short syllabus which can be completed in three months for SSC and four months for HSC and equivalent examinations.

Chaired by the Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Md. Mahbub Hasan, Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Syed Mohammad Golam Farooq, NCTB Chairman Professor Narayan Chandra Saha and officials concerned of the NCTB were present at the meeting.

NCTB Chairman Narayan Chandra Saha said, "As per the instruction of the minister we are going to prepare a new short syllabus in the next one week."

At the meeting, the Education Minister instructed the officials concerned to include what students need to achieve the minimum basic competency or core competency to qualify for the next class.

As the educational institutions said the previously given short syllabuses couldn't be completed in six months the Education Minister held an emergency meeting with the people concerned on Wednesday and changed the decision.











