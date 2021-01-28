Dev partners have disbursed $1.5b to BD to tackle C-19, PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday informed the parliament that development partners and different entities of the United Nations have already disbursed around $1.5 billion to Bangladesh in order to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM said there are possibilities of getting another $1.9 billion from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and France to face the crisis and for buying vaccines.

She made the comments while answering a query of a lawmaker. PM's answer was tabled at the beginning of the day's sitting at the House.

"Bangladesh has received enough response from the development partners to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic crisis," Hasina said.

She said that multilateral development banks and different entities of the United Nations had promised to give $1.817 billion. Of that, $1.640 billion was loan and rest grant.

Of the promised figure, they have disbursed $1.520 billion to Bangladesh, she added. -Agencies









