CCC polls held peacefully: AL

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed that elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) were held peacefully.

'"Voters have voted for the candidate of their choice by thwarting the BNP's efforts to thwart the elections."

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this at a press conference after the CCC polls from his official

residence on Wednesday.

Quader said the turnout at polling stations was satisfactory despite fears over the Coronavirus epidemic. Voter turnout was slightly lower than expected due to non-announcement of public holidays and closure of public transport.

Thanking the Election Commission (EC) for holding free-fair and peaceful elections, Quader said the people of Chattogram City never support the BNP in Chattogram City Corporation elections. Even when they were in power, the Awami League-backed mayoral candidate won the election.

The Awami League General Secretary greeted and congratulated all the voters, the general public and all those involved in the election.

He said BNP has failed to provide agents at all the 735 centres and they do not have that organizational capacity. They have chosen the path of terrorism to cover up their weaknesses and divert the masses.

Quader said the BNP-backed ward councillor candidate had chosen the path of violence through terrorist activities, including breaking the EVM machine and occupying the centre, which had already spread through social media.











