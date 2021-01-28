Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

CCC polls held peacefully: AL

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed that elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) were held peacefully.
'"Voters have voted for the candidate of their choice by thwarting the BNP's efforts to thwart the elections."
Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this at a press conference after the CCC polls from his official
residence on Wednesday.
Quader said the turnout at polling stations was satisfactory despite fears over the Coronavirus epidemic. Voter turnout was slightly lower than expected due to non-announcement of public holidays and closure of public transport.
Thanking the Election Commission (EC) for holding free-fair and peaceful elections, Quader said the people of Chattogram City never support the BNP in Chattogram City Corporation elections. Even when they were in power, the Awami League-backed mayoral candidate won the election.
The Awami League General Secretary greeted and congratulated all the voters, the general public and all those involved in the election.
He said BNP has failed to provide agents at all the 735 centres and they do not have that organizational capacity. They have chosen the path of terrorism to cover up their weaknesses and divert the masses.
Quader said the BNP-backed ward councillor candidate had chosen the path of violence through terrorist activities, including breaking the EVM machine and occupying the centre, which had already spread through social media.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR names 141 top taxpayers for 2019-20 fiscal year
10,964 pass 40th BCS written exam
100m cases worldwide as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
BNP blames EC officials, police for vote rigging
Dipu asks NCTB to shorten short SSC, HSC syllabuses
Dev partners have disbursed $1.5b to BD to tackle C-19, PM tells JS
CCC polls held peacefully: AL
C-19 claims 17 lives, infects 528 in 24 hrs


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft