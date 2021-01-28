C-19 claims 17 lives, infects 528 in 24 hrs

The country saw 17 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,072, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 528 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 533,444.

Besides, 509 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 477,935 with 89.59 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 15,932 samples were tested at 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,600,508 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 3.36 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.82 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.51 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, eight were men and nine were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 13 died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram and one in Rangpur divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 6,115 of the total deceased were men and 1,957 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,169,461 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 100,921,666 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.







