Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:48 AM
Momen, Kerry talk climate change issue over phone

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry has made a telephone call to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen to discuss global issue of climate change and the possible US-Bangladesh collaboration regarding it.
During the conversation on Tuesday night, the foreign minister recalled the vital contribution of Kerry towards the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and welcomed the decision of the US to return to the accord, a foreign ministry press release said.
Momen referred to the time tested US-Bangladesh relations and expressed Bangladesh government's satisfaction over the appointment of Kerry as presidential envoy.
He described all the actions taken by the government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on mitigation, adaptation and measures to strengthen     resilience.
He also briefed all the current and future actions of CVF and the GCA Dhaka office.
He described all the actions taken by the government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on mitigation, adaptation and measures to strengthen     resilience.
He also briefed all the current and future actions of CVF and the GCA Dhaka office.
Kerry recognised the extraordinary challenges faced by Bangladesh due to climate change and frequent natural disasters.
He mentioned that the next COP26 might be the last chance to hit the target and assured his country's firm engagement to achieve it.
He conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and assured the continued support of the US government for different sectors and issues including the Rohingya crisis.

He agreed that international financial institutions could do more for the issue of climate change.
He also opined that many countries were not responsible enough when it came to adequate mitigation and adaptation issues and their part of the contribution.
He agreed with the foreign minister that displacement due to climate change would be a vital security issue for everybody and expressed his interest to be updated about the functions and priorities of the CVF and GCA.
Both of the leaders agreed to work closely through COP26 and other multilateral platforms.


« PreviousNext »

