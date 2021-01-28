AL’s Rezaul heads for victory in Ctg city polls

CHATTOGRAM Jan 27: Awami League (AL)-backed mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was heading for victory with a big margin in the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election held on Wednesday.

According to the announcement made by the Returning Officer and the Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Rezaul with 'Boat' symbol bagged 118,356 votes in 313 out of the total 733 polling stations.

His nearest rival BNP-backed mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain managed to bag 17,436 votes.

The total number of polling station is 735 but voting in two stations was suspended.

Election was held from 8 am to 4 pm by and large peacefully excepting violence and clashes in several polling stations that led to the murders of two persons. Both of the victims are Awami League activists.

The Returning Officer of Chattogram City Corporation polls Mohammad Hasanuzzaman postponed voting in two polling stations of the Ward - 34 (Patherghata) on the allegations of occupying the centers, vandalizing electronic voting machines and violence. Two polling stations were set up at Patherghata Girls' High School.

Of the two deceased, one was stabbed to death by his own brother in Pahartoli area on Wednesday morning centering the CCC election.

The incident took place at 8 am. The victim was identified as Nizam Uddin Munna, the brother of the accused Salauddin Kamrul and a supporter of Awami league rebel candidate Saber Ahmed.

Besides, supporters of two councilor candidates clashed outside a polling centre at Pahartali area on Wednesday, leaving a pedestrian dead and eight more people injured.

The victim was identified as Alauddin, son of Sultan Mia of Cumilla. Witnesses said supporters of Awami League-backed councilor candidate of Ambagan Ward Mohammad Wasimuddin and Awami League rebel candidate Mahmudur Rahman locked into a clash in front of Ambagan Technical School centre under Pahartali around 10am.

Alauddin received bullet injurie during the clash. He was whisked off to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The CMCH Police Outpost ASI Alauddin Talukder confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, one BNP councilor candidate accompanied by over hundred supporters attacked the polling stations at Patherghata Girls' High Schhol and ransacked the stations.

Police detained BNP councilor candidate Mohammad Ismail Bali in connection with clashes.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Polash Kanti Nath said incident of clashes took place at some polling stations under the Ward - 34 at Patharghata around 12:15pm.

After that law enforcers detained the councilor candidate. The Returning Officer also suspended the voting in two polling stations set up on the Girls' High Schhol premises.

In another incident two rival groups attacked each other at Shaheed Nagar City Girls' High School poling centre in Lalkhan Bazar of Chattogram city.

Both the groups equipped with hockey sticks and sticks attacked each other around 8:45am that left two people including councilor candidate Abul Hasnat Belal's follower Shahidul Islam Shaheed injured.

Later, members of BGB and police brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam contesting the election with 'Hand Fan' announced the withdrawal of his candidature alleging vote rigging.







