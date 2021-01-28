PM kicks off corona vaccination



Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse of capital's Kurmitola General Hospital, is being vaccinated as the first Bangladeshi to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme virtually from Ganabhaban on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the coronavirus vaccination programme from Ganobhaban. With this, coronavirus vaccination activities were officially started in the country.

With the inauguration of the Prime Minister, five people were vaccinated at the hospital which aimed to vaccinate 20 percent of its population (3.40 crore people).

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 'Covidshield' was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Runu Beronica Costa, a nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, who took the first vaccine dose in the country, said she took the vaccine

willingly and she had no problem.

"I am physically sound after getting vaccinated. I will urge all to be inspired seeing me. I took the vaccine voluntarily. No one should be afraid of the vaccine," she said on Wednesday evening.

Followed by her, four more government officials- Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services, Dr Ahmed Lutful Moben of Kurmitola General Hospital, Md Didarul Islam, a member of traffic police's Motijheel unit and Brigadier General M Imran Hamid of Bangladesh Army were vaccinated first on the day.

Runa Akhter and Dipali Yasmin, senior staff nurses of Kurmitola General Hospital, were administered the vaccine as vaccinators.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said BNP leaders who were mocking the corona vaccination would also be vaccinated.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark after ending the vaccination proggrame at the hospital adding, "We want them to survive so that they can criticize the government."

Asked whether he would take the corona vaccine himself, the Health Minister said, "If we had taken the vaccine earlier, people would have said we did not give it to them. We will give them first. Then I will take it when everyone is finished."

Zahid Maleque said that the 5 people who got the first corona vaccine have well. They have no problem.

The health minister said, "I am very happy today. The much awaited vaccine activities have started. The Prime Minister is also very happy."

He said there would be no shortage of vaccines. The vaccine will be given across the country on February 7. All preparations for vaccination have completed. Those who want to get vaccinated will register. If any problem is seen, treatment will be given











