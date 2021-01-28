Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM kicks off corona vaccination

26 people vaccinated on first day

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse of capital's Kurmitola General Hospital, is being vaccinated as the first Bangladeshi to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme virtually from Ganabhaban on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse of capital's Kurmitola General Hospital, is being vaccinated as the first Bangladeshi to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme virtually from Ganabhaban on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

As many as 26 people were administered corona vaccine on Wednesday, the first day of the inoculation, at the Kurmitola General Hospital.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the coronavirus vaccination programme from Ganobhaban. With this, coronavirus vaccination activities were officially started in the country.
With the inauguration of the Prime Minister, five people were vaccinated at the hospital which aimed to vaccinate 20 percent of its population (3.40 crore people).
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 'Covidshield' was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
Runu Beronica Costa, a nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, who took the first vaccine dose in the country, said she took the vaccine
willingly and she had no problem.
"I am physically sound after getting vaccinated. I will urge all to be inspired seeing me. I took the vaccine voluntarily. No one should be afraid of the vaccine," she said on Wednesday evening.
Followed by her, four more government officials- Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services, Dr Ahmed Lutful Moben of Kurmitola General Hospital, Md Didarul Islam, a member of traffic police's Motijheel unit and Brigadier General M Imran Hamid of Bangladesh Army were vaccinated first on the day.  
Runa Akhter and Dipali Yasmin, senior staff nurses of Kurmitola General Hospital, were administered the vaccine as vaccinators.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque said BNP leaders who were mocking the corona vaccination would also be vaccinated.
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark after ending the vaccination proggrame at the hospital adding, "We want them to survive so that they can criticize the government."
Asked whether he would take the corona vaccine himself, the Health Minister said, "If we had taken the vaccine earlier, people would have said we did not give it to them. We will give them first. Then I will take it when everyone is finished."
Zahid Maleque said that the 5 people who got the first corona vaccine have well. They have no problem.
The health minister said, "I am very happy today. The much awaited vaccine activities have started. The Prime Minister is also very happy."
He said there would be no shortage of vaccines. The vaccine will be given across the country on February 7. All preparations for vaccination have completed. Those who want to get vaccinated will register. If any problem is seen, treatment will be given


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR names 141 top taxpayers for 2019-20 fiscal year
10,964 pass 40th BCS written exam
100m cases worldwide as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
BNP blames EC officials, police for vote rigging
Dipu asks NCTB to shorten short SSC, HSC syllabuses
Dev partners have disbursed $1.5b to BD to tackle C-19, PM tells JS
CCC polls held peacefully: AL
C-19 claims 17 lives, infects 528 in 24 hrs


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft