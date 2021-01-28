

You are very brave, PM tells first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa

"You are very brave," the premier said lauding her courage to take the first jab at Kurmitola General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The vaccination drive began from the hospital and PM inaugurated the

drive through videoconferencing from Ganobhaban.

Followed by her, four more government officials- Dr Ahmed Lutful Moben, Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, Police officer Didarul Islam and Brigadier General M Imran Hamid were vaccinated on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme is aimed inoculating 20 percent of the population that means for 3.40 crore people, with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine- Covidshield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Around 25 more people including renowned dentist Dr Arup Ratan Chowdhury, Red Crescent Chairman Hafiz Ahmed Mozumder, Central Police Hospital doctor Afroza Zahin and nurse Mosharraf Hossain, police sergeant Abdur Rahim will receive the vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital.

Bangladesh currently has 70 lakh doses of the vaccine Covishield in stock. Of those 50 lakh doses are purchased and 20 lakh doses were gifted by India. -Agencies



















When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked nurse Runu Veronica Costa whether she was afraid to receive the Covid-19 vaccine first in Bangladesh, Runu replied in negative."You are very brave," the premier said lauding her courage to take the first jab at Kurmitola General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.The vaccination drive began from the hospital and PM inaugurated thedrive through videoconferencing from Ganobhaban.Followed by her, four more government officials- Dr Ahmed Lutful Moben, Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, Police officer Didarul Islam and Brigadier General M Imran Hamid were vaccinated on Wednesday.The Covid-19 vaccination programme is aimed inoculating 20 percent of the population that means for 3.40 crore people, with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine- Covidshield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.Around 25 more people including renowned dentist Dr Arup Ratan Chowdhury, Red Crescent Chairman Hafiz Ahmed Mozumder, Central Police Hospital doctor Afroza Zahin and nurse Mosharraf Hossain, police sergeant Abdur Rahim will receive the vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital.Bangladesh currently has 70 lakh doses of the vaccine Covishield in stock. Of those 50 lakh doses are purchased and 20 lakh doses were gifted by India. -Agencies