JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a bail petition of Arman alias Manir, a member of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), in a case filed over the bomb blasts at Hussaini Dalan in Old Dhaka in 2015.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Badruzzaman passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by Arman.

Lawyer Fariha Sajawar appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the state during the hearing.

Arman is an accused among the 10 JMB men who were indicted in the case on May 31 in 2017 by a Dhaka court.

The case is now pending with the Eighth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court for quick trial but trial proceeding has remained halted for a couple of years due to delay in submitting supplementary charge sheet.

