Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a bail petition of Arman alias Manir, a member of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), in a case filed over the bomb blasts at Hussaini Dalan in Old Dhaka in 2015.
The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Badruzzaman passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by Arman.
Lawyer Fariha Sajawar appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the state during the hearing.
Arman is an accused among the 10 JMB men who were indicted in the case on May 31 in 2017 by a Dhaka court.
The case is now pending with the Eighth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court for quick trial but trial proceeding has remained halted for a couple of years due to delay in submitting supplementary charge sheet.   



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
Syria-returnee member of Neo JMB held in city
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Khaleda’s son Koko ‘killed through torture’: BNP
Institutions, students hit by Rohingya influx need rehabilitation: CCNF
Two poachers killed in tiger attack in Sundarban
Retired judge files GD against daughter
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft