PK Halder's aide  Abantika sent to jail

Abantika Baral, a 'female friend' of Proshanta Kumar (PK) Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday after a three-day remand in case filed for amassing Tk 275 crore illegally.

Absconding PK Halder now in Canada allegedly swindled out Tk 36000 crore of various financial institutions of the country.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge Court in Dhaka passed the order after a rejecting her bail prayer.

On January 13, the same court sent her to police custody for three days for interrogation.

A team of ACC led by ACC deputy Director Md Salauddin, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case arrested her from the capital's Dhanmondi area on January 13.

Abantika had been summoned for questioning by the ACC on Dec 29 as part of the investigation into the case but she failed to turn up. Meanwhile, another 'associate' of PK Halder, Shankha Bepari, was arrested on Jan 4 over his involvement in the case.

PK Halder had contacted ILFSL recently and said he wanted to refund the money he had embezzled, but added he wanted protection as well.

After the initial hearing, the HC court on Jan 19 issued a travel ban and ordered the confiscation of passports of Proshanta and 18 others, including his family members and officials of the company.











