Govt to make fresh proposal to US to get back GSP facility

The government will make a fresh proposal to the administration of newly elected United States (US) President Joe Biden to return the indefinitely suspended Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) facility, Commerce Ministry sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the government would raise the proposal at the Trade and Investment Co-operation Forum Agreement (TICFA) meeting to be held in March this year.

Commerce Secretary Dr Zafar Uddin said Bangladesh can expect the new government of the US to reconsider its GSP.

As the person in charge in that case, the Commerce Ministry will also give utmost importance to the GSP issue in the TICFA meeting, a platform for discussion between the two countries.

Besides, diplomatic efforts will also be made at the embassy level of the two countries through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Commerce Secretary said, "Bangladesh has fulfilled almost all the conditions for getting back GSP. Bangladesh has reformed and improved the garment sector on its own. There are some works in progress, which will end soon. Bangladesh will be an ideal state to ensure working environment and labour rights in future. We can only hope to get GSP back at the US market now."

The meeting will take place at the U.S. Department of Commerce's Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). The delegation led by the Commerce Secretary will request for the inclusion of this facility in the garment exported from non-GSP Bangladesh as well, besides activating the suspended GSP at the meeting, sources said.

According to Commerce Ministry sources, the only platform for regular discussions on bilateral trade and investment cooperation with the United States is the TICFA Forum.

The two countries meet in the first week of March every year to discuss issues of mutual interest. The fifth meeting was held on March 5 last year in Dhaka. This time the 6th meeting is scheduled to be held at the USTR office in the United States.

The sources said if the Bangladesh delegation cannot go to the United States due to the Covid-19 situation, the two countries will hold a virtual meeting.

Now Bangladesh is preparing a position paper on issues related to interests to be discussed in the TICFA forum. There, Bangladesh will present 10 to12 issues related to trade and investment, including revocation of the suspension order of GSP and inclusion of readymade garments in GSP.

The United States has been offering duty-free and quota-free benefits to all least developed countries to export goods to their markets under the (GSP) scheme. As a least developed country, Bangladesh was also getting GSP facility for 97 percent of its exports.

According to the USTR website for 2019, Bangladesh has an average annual trade of USD $ 9 billion with the country. Of this, Bangladesh exported $6.7 billion worth of goods to the US market whereas a single sector, only ready-made garments cost about $ 6 billion. The rest is other products.

However, the country's main export item, garments, was not included in the 97 percent package. Garment exports account for 95 percent of Bangladesh's exports to the US.

As a result, Bangladeshi exporters face 15.62 percent duty on apparel items export to the US markets.

In the fiscal 2017-18, Bangladesh exported goods worth $5.98 billion to the US market.

On the other hand, Bangladesh imports $ 2.3 billion worth of goods from the United States to meet domestic demand in the last fiscal year.

Prof Mostafizur Rahman, Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the administration has changed. The new government has come. There is an opportunity, so the government officials should give more importance to the GSP issue in the discussion of TICFA forum.

Bangladesh was suspended from the GSP in 2013 as a result of concerns over workers' rights and safety shortly after the Rana Plaza building collapse that killed over 1,100 people, most of them garment workers.

Even though garment exports are not eligible for duty cuts under the programme, the US continues to be Bangladesh's single largest export destination, with two-way trade hitting $7.2 billion in 2017.

TICFA was signed in November 2013 to create a platform for negotiating trade and investment between the two countries.

Bangladesh also sought financial and technical assistance to strengthen trade negotiation skills and export capacities upon graduation from least developed to a developing country, Zafor Ahmed.

Mohammad Hatem, first vice-president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA), said the US election would not affect Bangladesh's imports and exports. Whoever comes to power in the United States does not change their foreign policy.











