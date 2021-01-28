Accused Mohiuddin surrenders to court

Mohiuddin, a fugitive accused in Taslima Begum Renu murder case at North Badda in the capital, surrendered before the CMM Court on Wednesday.

After a short hearing, Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashaduzzaman Noor sent him to jail, rejecting his bail prayer.

On September 10, Inspector Abdul Haque of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case submitted charge sheet against 15 accused, including Mohiuddin.

Another court in Dhaka on January 3 ordered police to confiscate properties of Mohiuddin.

Of the 15 charge-sheeted accused, 14 are now in jail while one is still at large. Three of the arrestees have made confessional statements.

On July 20 last year, Taslima Begum Renu, a mother of four-and-a-half-year-old Tuba and Ta-seen al Mahir, a fifth-grader, had gone to Badda Uttar-Purba Primary School to inquire about admission in hopes of getting Tuba enrolled.

But a mob beat her brutally to death in front of the school gate, suspecting her to be a child kidnapper.







