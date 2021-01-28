Video
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
HC issues rule on bail of Irfan Salim

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a rule, asking the government to explain why suspended ward councillor Md Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Salim, should not be granted bail in a case filed in connection with the attack on Navy officer Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan and his wife in the capital's Dhanmondi area in October last year.
The government has been asked to respond the rule within two weeks. The virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Badruzzaman issued the rule after hearing a bail prayer file by Irfan Salim.
Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Irfan while Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the state during the hearing in the court.
Lt Wasif filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station on October 25, naming four  people including Irfan Selim,37, and three others -- AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30, as accused in the case.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Irfan for illegal possession of walkie-talkies and liquor. Later, a mobile court of the battalion sentenced him to one-year jail for keeping illegal liquor and six-month jail for keeping illegal walkie-talkies.
On the same day, Irfan Salim was suspended from councilor post of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) as he has been jailed for assaulting a navy official and possessing walkie-talkies and liquor.


