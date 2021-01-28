Video
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:47 AM
Home Back Page

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

PARIS, Jan 27: Nearly two-thirds of 1.2 million people polled worldwide say humanity faces a climate emergency, according to a UN survey, the largest of its kind ever undertaken.
Young and old, rich and poor, respondents in 50 nations home to more than half the global population also chose from a score of policy options to tackle the problem, researchers at the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Oxford reported Wednesday.
The findings suggest the grassroots global climate movement that surged onto the world stage in 2019 -- led, in part, by a then 16-year Greta Thunberg of Sweden -- is still gaining momentum, even if a raging pandemic has obscured its scope.
"Concern about the climate emergency is far more widespread than we knew before," Stephen Fisher, a sociologist at Oxford who helped design the survey and process the data, told AFP in an interview.
"And the large majority of those who do recognise a climate emergency want urgent and comprehensive action."   
In a clever innovation, the short survey popped up like an advertisement on cell phone game apps, giving researchers access to demographics that might not otherwise respond to a public opinion poll. At the national level, some 80% of people in Britain, Italy and Japan expressed serious foreboding about the impact of climate change, which has -- with a single degree of warming so far -- measurably increased the intensity of heatwaves, drought and flood-inducing rainfall, as well as storms made more destructive by rising seas.
France, Germany, South Africa and Canada were close behind, with more than three-quarters of those polled describing the threat as a "global emergency".   
In another dozen countries -- including the United States, Russia, Vietnam and Brazil -- two-thirds of respondents saw things the same way. Nearly 75 percent of residents in small island states -- some facing the prospect of losing their homelands to rising seas -- perceived the climate threat as an emergency.
They were followed by high income countries (72 percent), middle-income countries (62 percent), and Least Developed Countries (58 percent).
The distribution across age groups of those seeing an "emergency"  was narrow, ranging from 69 percent among those under 18, to 66 percent in the 36-59 age bracket.
Only for people 60 and older did the figure dip slightly below 60 percent.
Surprisingly, 11 and 12 percent more women than men expressed high alarm about global warming in the United States and Canada, respectively. Globally, that disparity shrank, on average, to four percent among the 50 nations polled.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

