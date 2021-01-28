Zero tolerance to corruption continues, PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said in parliament that her government is working in stringent and multi-dimensional ways continuing its 'zero tolerance' policy in curbing corruption in all stages.

"Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is running its activities and investigation with full independence against the influential persons and important organizations as the government continues its stance in curbing corruption," she said.

The Leader of the House said this in reply to a tabled question from lawmaker Panir Uddin Ahmed of Kurigram-2 during the Prime Minister's question-answer session.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the sitting of the eleventh session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad.

Mentioning different measures taken against corruption by the ACC in last 10 years, she said the commission has carried out investigations in 13,002 complaints and 3,509 cases and submitted 4,407 charge sheets during the period.

Sheikh Hasina said ACC has organized 144 mass hearings to ensure the empowerment of people in receiving services from the government and semi-government offices.

She went on saying that a total of 500 Corruption Prevention Committees have been formed at city, district and upazila levels with distinguish personalities of society to raise awareness against corruption among the mass people. In addition, a total of 27,706 Satata Sanghos (honesty association) have been formed to develop honesty, morality and values among the students, she added.

The premier said an automation project for strengthen organizational capacity of ACC with the help of ADB and Korean government is under implementation that would incorporate IT support service system, digital archiving, digital forensic lab and IPTV to the commission.

Moreover, the government has framed, amended and enacted different laws and acts to curb corruption, she added. -BSS









