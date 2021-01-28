Video
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stand by cold-hit people

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Dear Sir
The intensity of winter is increasing all over the country. At the same time, the winter suffering of the uprooted people is increasing. These helpless people are living a dehumanized life due to thick fog and severe cold. Due to the lack of winter clothes, many people are also trying to prevent the fire by burning it with straw. The suffering is exacerbated by the lack of a minimum of protection against the cold.

The suffering of children and the elderly in particular is unbearable. Many people are dying as they cannot bear the severity of winter due to lack of winter clothes. Initiatives should be taken to protect the poor and helpless people of the society before the onset of winter.

The supply of winter clothes to these cold-stricken people is not beyond the means of many, but it is necessary to take timely initiatives and implement them properly. Your little love and sympathy can bring warmth to the heart of a cold person. So let us stand by cold-hit people from our own position.

Mahedi Hasan Arnob
Government Titumir College



