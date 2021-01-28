Covid-19 vaccination risks, myths and side effects



Zubair Khaled Huq

A vaccine is for giving prevention, not for treatment. There should be targeted criteria which will fulfil all the strata of people in our country who should be vaccinated first and not. So that no one is left out. The precedence shall be according to need, age, the physical condition of the person. The chance of exposure facing coronavirus definitely should get the preference. That is the reason why VIP's are not getting the vaccine before the frontlines. It is not to test them as a guinea pig; rather it is as a token of appreciation for their sacrifice as great Samaritan.



It is normal to have certain reactions after a vaccination: There may be redness, swelling or pain around the injection site. Fatigue, fever, headache and aching limbs are also not uncommon in the first three days after vaccination. It is advised to be in the vaccination centre for at least fifteen minutes so that if any untoward incident at all occurs, the local health team can take care. These normal vaccine reactions are usually mild and subside after a few days. Vaccines are safe and save lives. The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines has people asking questions.



Millions of people worldwide are hoping to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus. Vaccines have been found safe and approved by health authorities in many countries. At the same time, many people are ambivalent because, while they want to protect themselves against infection, they also fear possible side effects from vaccination. They have doubts as to whether the vaccines are actually safe, given the rapid pace of development, and whether possible side effects have been adequately studied.



It is normal to have certain reactions after a vaccination: There may be redness, swelling or pain around the injection site. Fatigue, fever, headache and aching limbs are also not uncommon in the first three days after vaccination. Vaccination reactions are usually mild and subside after hours, a few days. They show that the vaccine is working because it stimulates the immune system and the body forms antibodies against the infection.



At the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, an incident during clinical trials in September caused a stir because one person suffered inflammation of the spinal cord after vaccination. The trial was briefly halted until an independent panel of experts determined that the inflammation was probably not related to the vaccination. Again, vaccine reactions were less frequent and milder in older people. This is a vector vaccine.



Covid-19 vaccination risks, myths and side effects



When it comes to children, they shouldn't be vaccinated. Furthermore, their risk of dying from COVID-19 is close to zero. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should also not get vaccinated as a precaution, based on current data. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common COVID-19 vaccine side effects include injection site pain, which is very natural. Injection site swelling can be a common factor. Mild fever can be easily treated with paracetamol. Chills, headache, tiredness can be quiet common. As for bruising, swelling and sensitivity at the injection site, well, your body would likely respond similarly after a needle punctured your skin for any other purpose. These side effects can occur after any vaccine, as well as when people get blood drawn or receive steroid shots or vitamin injections.



At this point, it's way too early to determine whether the COVID-19 vaccines cause long-term side effects, although experts are confident the vaccines are safe. Once you get the first coronavirus vaccine, you'll receive a vaccination card that details which shot you received and when you need to go back for the second dose. After you receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC recommends that you continue practising social distancing and wearing a mask when you're out in public. The CDC says it's important to do so while "experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions."



The manufacturing process for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine involves the production of a virus, the adenovirus, which carries the genetic material to the cells inside the body. To produce this virus in the laboratory, a "host "a cell line is needed. For some vaccines, chicken cells are used for this process, and for other human cell lines are used to produce the virus. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine uses a cell line called HEK-293 cells. In the clinical trial results published in The Lancet, mild to moderate side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine were similar to mild side effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Of note, the AstraZeneca vaccine trial was put on hold after a volunteer developed neurological disorder symptoms.



Trials resumed after a safety review confirmed the symptoms were unrelated to the vaccine. It's not uncommon for clinical trials to pause for safety reviews, as illnesses can occur by chance during large, long-term studies.



People whose immune systems do not work normally, either because of a medical condition or treatment, are being recommended to have the Covid-19 vaccines at present. There is no concern that these vaccines will cause harm in people with immune suppression, but there is a chance that they may not get as much protection from any vaccine received. This is because, for a vaccine to work well, your immune system needs to make a strong response to it. Any condition or treatment that reduces the function of the immune system can reduce the response to a vaccine.



Even though scientific evidence so far shows re-infection is uncommon, there's still much we don't know about the new virus. That's why it's important to follow the CDC's guidelines for protecting yourself and others from the corona virus, whether you've had the vaccine or not. We should avoid urban myths about side effects. Everything about the vaccine was done fastidiously. Sometimes disapproving, not liking things to be dirty or untidy. Nobody should believe it to be fatalistic. It is so far believed to have less than a negligible fatality. There might be questions about the new strain of coronavirus, how much the oxford vaccine can contain it, only time will say.

