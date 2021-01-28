Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh



Salwa Islam Audrika



Despite a decline in poverty, the pre-existing inequality trend in Bangladesh has been further exacerbated by the pandemic. This article will discuss policies that had been implemented in response to pandemic related economic challenges and further actions that could be taken to revitalize the economy.



The total change in poverty was only 7.0 per cent lower from 2010 to 2016. Despite lower growth of 7.8 per cent in 2010-2016, compared to 9.6 per cent growth in 2000-2005, the economy had expanded due to export oriented industrialization.



According to the Solow Model, capital accumulation is higher for lower income countries such as Bangladesh. Therefore, growth was higher initially in 2000-2005 and the rate at which capital accumulated, decreased in 2010-2016. Consequently, the growth Bangladesh had been experiencing cannot be conflated with an increase in living standards for the entire populace as the bottom quartile still is vulnerable to poverty.



Since the inception of Bangladesh's development had been later than its neighbouring countries, the capital accumulation is also higher, resulting in higher GDP growth. Hence, the growing gap in inequality is overshadowed by economic growth achievements.



Therefore, the weak health infrastructure coupled with the growing vulnerability to poverty caused a demand shock during the pandemic. This plunged the economy into a recession affecting the poorest the most.



It can be noted that 40 per cent of Bangladesh's GDP is derived from the informal sector, the poverty rate increased to 29.5 per cent in June. According to World Bank, in 2016, 40 per cent of the population remained vulnerable to poverty despite the consistent decrease in poverty rate.



The Pandemic had reduced the vulnerable demographics' income, thus exposing the lack of high productive work available in Bangladesh. In fact, according to the BEA, 25.5 million people had shifted from vulnerable to poverty, to below the poverty line in July. The government had initially rationed food in response to the 25% spike in price of potatoes and 13% increase in rice prices. Already reeling from India's' ban on onion exports, onion prices skyrocketed in the midst of the pandemic too.



Unable to access rations, persistent decrease in aggregate demand and high prices pushed informal workers' income below the poverty threshold.



The informal labour market comprises of rickshaw pullers and local street vendors. Mr. Masud, a 26-year-old rickshaw puller earned Tk150 at the beginning of the pandemic. The rent for his rickshaw is Tk100, leaving him with very little for other expenditures.



Another victim of the pandemic is local street vendors. Total income per day decreased by 60 to 65 per cent for local Fuchka vendors. To address hygiene concerns, free sanitizers and one-time plates are being used but to breakeven the vendors have increased prices to Tk10. These Fuchka vendors have been substituted for deliveries as eating out is risky. Much like the rickshaw pullers, street vendors like Mr. Swapon had to leave Dhaka during the lockdown. As they are daily wage workers, they were forced to move back to their village to observe lockdown measures and survive with cheaper food costs.



Still, following the lockdown the lack of university students and mass job losses decreased their total daily income. Mr. Swapon surmised that peak sales have dropped as "There are almost no customers after sunset. Though, before the virus hit, it was the peak time". With 4- 12 million jobs lost permanently and another 12-17 temporarily furloughed spending in the economy has adversely impacted small scale businesses in the informal sector.



Furthermore, a major contributor to Bangladesh's' economy are migrant workers. With 10 million international migrant workers, government policies such as tax exemptions and the Expatriates Welfare Bank had effectively leveraged remittance to advance welfare for the bottom percentile.



However due to the pandemic cash flows into the economy sourced from remittance had been disrupted. Thus, contributing to the high poverty rates concentrated in the urban slums but also districts other than Dhaka. For every 0.1 per cent of the district's population that is working as migrant workers, poverty would decline by 1.7 per cent. A total of 400,000 migrants have already returned.



Conversely, reintegration opportunities are dependent on the Tk2 billion funds the government has allocated for group loans directed at facilitating rehabilitation for unemployed returnees. In addition, cash incentives worth Tk200 million have been allocated for stranded migrant workers by the Expatriate Welfare Ministry.



Returned migrant workers can also start businesses with an interest rate of 4 per cent on loans limited to 500,000 taka. Therefore, migrant workers returning and stranded abroad are suffering from both inadequate access to healthcare and lack of job opportunities during the pandemic.



Nevertheless, it was the loss suffered by the garments sector that really propelled the economy into a liquidity crisis garnering international attention to the plight of the labourers whose livelihood were threatened by the pandemic. The government, during the onset of the Pandemic announced they were going to cut 10 per cent of the salary received by the high income banking sector employees to offset the fiscal budget constraints that would arise from government spending on emergency funds.



The industry sector had to undergo furloughs during the shutdown. Therefore, the prime ministers issued 30,000 crore stimulus packages comprising of 5,000 crore emergency incentive packages dedicated specifically for garments sector.



Government spending in this case aimed to stabilize the liquidity shock that halted cash flows through the financial sector into the RMG sectors.



Nonetheless, the only subsidy offered by the government was a 4.5 per cent interest for loans taken out by struggling factories. More stimulus packages should be directed towards the garments industry since Bangladesh is an export-oriented economy with the garments sector accounting for 80 per cent of the country's exports.



Moving forward the government should include unemployment benefits and pursue diversification goals for the economy. With around 19 stimulus packages worth a total of Tk1031.17 billion, the government is already increasing government spending as means to implement expansionary fiscal policies. In order to curtail hyperinflation, the Bangladesh Bank has also implemented low interest rates to control inflation.



The demand shock that catapulted the entire economy into a recession needs to be controlled by addressing the supply of cash. Since the garments industry had particularly experienced disruption with cash flows, loans should be directed towards this sector in particular.



On the other hand, welfare programmes and job diversification should be provided for migrant workers and business in the informal sector. The informal sector and migrant workers are unlikely to be able to pay back loans with such high interest. Furthermore, tax relief policies in the form of tax credits for enterprises that are debt-stricken should be co-opted with the existing subsidies provided by the government to reduce the domestic debt ratio. Especially since a fragile banking system could further jeopardize the existing financial structure and hence can exacerbate debt.



Therefore, Bangladesh Bank should continue to implement monetary policies such as low interest rates and control damaging speculations using forward guidance.



The writer is Intern at Bangladesh Enterprise Institute







