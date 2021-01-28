

Pandemic made poor doubled, extreme poor trebled



Clearly, such worsening scenario of poverty level is observable to the economic displacement. The government assistance provided through social safety-net schemes for the vulnerable groups has proved to be inappropriate to cover the millions that have lost their livelihoods because of the pandemic induced lockdown since late March last year.



Undoubtedly, the pandemic affected the extreme poor in different ways. The study also found that hardest hit people were them who forced to cut 45 per cent of their family spending.



The poverty situation has also demonstrated a regional bias. Its increase has been found to be more in northern districts, such as Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions than in other parts of the country. Evidently, the poverty situation appears to be sharper in the rural Bangladesh compare to the country's urban centre. The pandemic clawed the general and the extreme poor and created some new group of impoverished people.



Now, as we have understood that this global Corona-crisis have been a great discriminator, we have to take measures to deal the situation. The government should cautiously consider all these factors that have come into play to create the new situation, and redraw its poverty-alleviation strategy accordingly. The present situation, as suggested by experts, calls for channelling additional cash assistance to the extreme poor through the social safety-net programmes.



However, we must keep in mind that this kind of government intervention in the form of relief cannot be sustainable and run for an indefinite period. Therefore, the stopgap measures cannot be a good solution. So, we need to address the issue strategically by planning and implementing a permanent solution.



Many of the affected people have skills and these skills can be utilized by providing them work opportunities. And those who are not skilled can be taught some basic earning skills through arranging skill based training programmes. After training, they can be engaged in income generation activities. Many of the new poor were earlier employed or engaged in various income-earning activities. They can be directly involved in those training session to sharpen their skills.



The economy's post-pandemic performance mechanism depends on how prudently the government addresses the current poverty situation. The issue is urgent and need pragmatic approach to handle it within the quickest possible time.

A recent nationwide survey by South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (SANEM), conducted between November and December last year depicts a worrying socio-economic picture. The survey covered 5,577 households and found that 42 per cent people were living below the poverty line. Such numbers for the extreme poor have more than tripled from its previous study back in 2018.Clearly, such worsening scenario of poverty level is observable to the economic displacement. The government assistance provided through social safety-net schemes for the vulnerable groups has proved to be inappropriate to cover the millions that have lost their livelihoods because of the pandemic induced lockdown since late March last year.Undoubtedly, the pandemic affected the extreme poor in different ways. The study also found that hardest hit people were them who forced to cut 45 per cent of their family spending.The poverty situation has also demonstrated a regional bias. Its increase has been found to be more in northern districts, such as Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions than in other parts of the country. Evidently, the poverty situation appears to be sharper in the rural Bangladesh compare to the country's urban centre. The pandemic clawed the general and the extreme poor and created some new group of impoverished people.Now, as we have understood that this global Corona-crisis have been a great discriminator, we have to take measures to deal the situation. The government should cautiously consider all these factors that have come into play to create the new situation, and redraw its poverty-alleviation strategy accordingly. The present situation, as suggested by experts, calls for channelling additional cash assistance to the extreme poor through the social safety-net programmes.However, we must keep in mind that this kind of government intervention in the form of relief cannot be sustainable and run for an indefinite period. Therefore, the stopgap measures cannot be a good solution. So, we need to address the issue strategically by planning and implementing a permanent solution.Many of the affected people have skills and these skills can be utilized by providing them work opportunities. And those who are not skilled can be taught some basic earning skills through arranging skill based training programmes. After training, they can be engaged in income generation activities. Many of the new poor were earlier employed or engaged in various income-earning activities. They can be directly involved in those training session to sharpen their skills.The economy's post-pandemic performance mechanism depends on how prudently the government addresses the current poverty situation. The issue is urgent and need pragmatic approach to handle it within the quickest possible time.