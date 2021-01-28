Mohammed Abdul Karim Palash, elder brother of RTV's news producer Mohammed Abdul Kaiyum Pavel died on Tuesday in Mymenshing. He was 40.

He breathed his last at 1:00pm on Tuesday. He was suffering from kidney disease.

He was laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard after his second namaz-e-janaza at 11:00am on Wednesday.

Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held day before at 8:00pm at Barmi Eidgah field of Shreepur upazila in Gazipur district.

A milad and doa mahfil will be held at Kendua Noor Shahi Masjid at Barmi in Shreepur upazila after Jumah prayer on Friday next begging peach of his departed soul.