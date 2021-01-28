

DU Prof Taslim Sazzad passes away

The Professor breathed his last at his residence in the capital's Mirpur area around 4:30am suffering from heart disease, chairmen of the Department Prof Md Lutfor Rahaman said.

His namaz-e-janaza was held yesterday afternoon on the premises of a mosque in Mirpur and later, he was laid to eternal rest at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard. The late professor is survived by his wife, two daughters, relatives, friends and a host of well-wishers.

In a condolence message, Dhaka University (DU) Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman expressed deep shock and sorrow at the early death of Prof Taslim Sazzad Mallick.

His father Prof Shahadat Ali Mallick is also a former Professor of the Statistics Department of DU.















