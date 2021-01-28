Video
RAB recovers 91 firearms, 219 bullets in '20

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

RAJSHAHI, Jan 27: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 91 firearms, 219 rounds of bullets and 76 magazines from different parts in the region in late 2020.
Besides, members of the elite force arrested 55 militants and 3,071 other persons involved in various criminal activities during the same time.
Lt Col Abdul Muttakin, Commanding Officer of RAB-5, revealed this while sharing views with journalists at his office conference hall on Wednesday.
Besides, he said the militants who will surrender will be rehabilitated.        -BSS


