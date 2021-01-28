Video
Man held for having sex with dead women remanded

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Court Correspondent

Munna Bhagat  who allegedly had sexual intercourse with several dead young women in morgue , was placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in two cases filed over raping two separate dead women.  
Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas passed the order as the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police , Sub Inspector (SI)  Shahryar Alam, also Investigation Officer(IO) of the cases ,  produced the   youth before the court with a seven-day remand in each case.
Munna Bhagat used to work as an assistant for his uncle Jatan Kumar Lal, who is a morgue attendant at  Suhrawardy Hospital.
The 20-year-old used the opportunity to satisfy his perverted desires and in the name of guarding corpses prior to post-mortem he used to engage in sexual intercourse with them. Following a long chase, Criminal Investigation department (CID) on November 20 arrested him.
On that day,  he made a confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).  According to the CID, Munna used to have sex with the dead bodies of women who were between the ages of 12 and 20.
Regarding the allegation against Munna having sexual intercourse with dead women, his uncle Jatan Lal Kumar said: "Munna used to smoke marijuana or do drugs from time to time. But I cannot believe he would do such a thing."


